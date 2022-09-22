Power Balance: Vol 1 Update

A new update is here and it’s the first of two that will introduce new strategies and ways to play the game.

The balance of “power” is shifting as we move to introduce more ways to focus on the social deception and roleplay aspects of the game.

The biggest addition in this update are four new items: Disguise Kit, Snow Shoes, Ice Bomb and Sound Emitter.

In addition to this update, we’re proud to announce that Project Winter has hit a milestone of 2.5 M users across all platforms!

We want to thank everyone who has supported us as we continue to update and provide new content for our community.

Starting today Project Winter will have a permanent price drop. Spread the news and invite your friends for the optimal backstabbing experience!

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

NEW ITEMS

1. Disguise Kit

A single-use item that functions similarly to the “Swap Clothes” mechanic. This item allows players to disguise themselves as another player regardless of their status as living or dead. The disguise lasts for a limited amount of time, and consumes the kit when used. This item can be crafted at the Crafting Table.

This item provides opportunities for Traitors (or cheeky survivors) to shift the blame to other players while commiting traitorous acts. This item doubles as a source of security of being caught sabotaging or killing others, as players will not see the actual clothing of the person committing the crime.

2. Snow Shoes

A single-use item that removes their snow trail and footstep audio. These effects last for a short amount of time before wearing off. This item can be crafted by Traitors at the Crafting Table.

This item opens up more stealth strategies for traitors. Allowing traitors to sneak into objectives and steal parts without a trail, and making quick getaways if they’re caught.

3. Ice Bomb

A single-use item similar to the Smoke Bomb that creates a cloud of icey smoke upon use. When activated, the icey smoke will cause players to lose warmth rapidly when standing in Ice Bomb’s radius. It can be used from the hand, as a trap, or thrown. This item can be crafted at the Crafting Table.

The Ice Bomb offers a unique opportunity that many other items do not. It provides Traitors a way to prevent survivors from entering an area, or deterring them from attacking for an extended amount of time, where traditional traps are removed after activation.

4. Sound Emitter

A single-use item that emits audio clips over a short amount of time before the item self-destructs. This item is placed like a trap, and will play suspicious audio cues that players can hear from quite a distance.

This item aims to provide a way for Traitors to distract or lure survivors away from their current objective and either sidetrack or Ambush.

BLACKOUT CHANGES

Added Dig site and Animal wave as possible first objectives

Increased the max amount of roles that can be in matches:

1. Defector

Min: 0, Max: 2 (Old Min: 0, Max: 1)

2. Scout

Min: 0, Max: 3 (Old Min: 0, Max: 2)

3. Tracker

Min: 0, Max: 3

BALANCE CHANGES:

[PC/Win10] Removed the ability to see players who have voted in the exile booth

Increased social rate and radius for Traitor Credits

Added Left Trigger on controllers to transfer entire stacks

General UI Changes

Improve Switch Region button

KNOWN ISSUES:

"Possible Primary Objective" menu does not appear in the "Blackout Preset Settings" for Custom games (Animal wave will not spawn)

Snowshoes appear misaligned with players feet when used

Snowshoe model will disappear when a Disguise Kit expires but the effects will remain active

User unable to save custom preset with private Steam profile

Players are unable to switch items if they have the Disguise Kit wheel menu opened during a Solar Flare event

Second objective can be labeled as Stockpile or Smoke Signals but appear as a Repair Console

Disguise Kit timer appears red with every use after the first

No beacon appears for the Animal Wave first objective after approaching the Map Board

BUG FIXES:

[Switch] Game crashes when player attempts to Snowball Fight

[Xbox] The Invite Xbox Network text is currently squished together within its bounding box

Fixed Held items lack tooltips when the player mouses over them in the inventory

Fixed Lobby Voice text in Settings Menu is not translated in any language

Fixed Pickup hand icon for items doesn't appear next to button prompt

[Switch] Cloned players are no longer able to send a message to the chat if they were typing it prior to being cloned

[Switch] Clones can no longer use the emote wheel

The Warmth Cave has been reopened after a deep cleaning

Fixed Colored radio chat text is overlapping regular chat text

Fixed Players with non-profane names will be censored if a player with profanity in their name joins

[Xbox] Fixed Game crashed while adjusting the Radio volume

Fixed Tracker Player can get stuck when placing a trap on an object and their ability finishes charging

[Switch] Users can now use right Joy-Con face buttons after attaching/detaching the controllers

Fixed instances where default custom mode settings will appear as Selected Preset: None when selecting the Custom mode for the first time in the session

Survivor can no longer be converted by Whisperer upon boarding the escape vehicle

Fixed Selected Preset labeled as NONE when viewing or editing a preset on the custom Preset menu

Fixed instances where players were ||REDACTED|| during Solar Flare

Updated Localizations for Custom Only Role descriptions in the Custom Settings.

Fixed Inventory Management has a different text font in German in the controller menu

[Switch] Fixed Game crashes if started without an internet connection

Fixed Collision issues with rocks allowing players to walk in the air

Fixed Collision issues with rocks near Polar Point

Fixed Player is prompted to save a new preset when attempting to edit a previously saved Preset

Fixed Audio aberrations and stuttering occur when returning to game after being switched to a different tab

Fixed No 'call to arms' text or button shimmer effect when viewing a lobby region with unavailable lobbies

Fixed The Lazarus machine does not spawn a clone of a player and remains stuck in the respawning animation

Fixed Armory beacon text is very compacted/hard to read when menu appears in certain languages

[PC] Fixed Radio UI shows "Mouse Button 5" to use radio, regardless of the control settings

Cleaned out the attic after players reported they could hear footsteps above them, found ||REDACTED||. Time to pull out Holiday decorations

Fixed "Use/Attack/Shoot," text wraps to a third line when receiving the Ranged Weapon FTUE/Tutorial Tooltip in most languages

Fixed basic Lobby description text overlaps the box when viewed from the lobby list

Fixed Player is able to enter a password protected lobby using old password

[Settings > AudioFixed instances where] Audio settings lists are not updated to reflect newly added or removed items

Fixed The chatbox overlapping the Show Stats Screen banner when the player is a ghost

Fixed issue with “Dancing Trees” when attempting to string tree lights. I guess they also think it’s too early to test Christmas.

Fixed Spacing issues and overlapping text occurs in the in-game Players menu if the user has more than single-digit commendations

Fixed Basic lobby description appears misaligned with the star icon on the Choose A Lobby screen

Fixed individual player volume settings are not present in lobbies or during a match

[PS4] Fixed instances where Players can quick match into lobbies hidden by the profanity filter

Fixed default custom settings not to be the CRIMESIGHT preset when hosting a Custom mode match

Fixed instanced where the vodka drunken VFX is not applying to the player when they are not in a building

Fixed instances when Friend's list refreshes and unfocuses the report window when the user types "R"

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

