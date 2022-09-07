Interaction and UI feedback polish and bug fixes

v0.5.44

-Fixed menu issue where opening and closing menus quickly could put them out of sync and have the wrong elements on/off

-Improved player slide vfx logic and setup dirt slide vfx

-Setup starting npc and second island npc to have lit backpacks on so you can better see them at night.

-Turned off the Shark water hazard

-Setup additional build feedback text for another state

-setup controller rumble on jump/fall landing

-Tightened up the jump/fall landing anim transition so it looks a bit tighter

-Set time of day value while the character screen is open so it doesn't use the lighting from the previous played world which might be night time.

-Changed pedestals to turn off their interaction once slotted since you can no longer unslot their interaction object

-Changed damage logic so that kick doesn't damage contraptions, only regular attacks will

-Changed build system logic so if you cancel building using a gamepad it wont also kick

-Improved health bar/hunger bar/hydration bar feedback so the goal line is more accurate an turns off correctly in some logic corner cases

-Increased Titan beam and melee damage

-Fixed golem foot print sizes so they match the character size

-Improved UI feedback for low hunger and hydration

-Changed UI feedback for hydration when you are sprinting and it is being consumed at a faster rate