v0.5.44
-Fixed menu issue where opening and closing menus quickly could put them out of sync and have the wrong elements on/off
-Improved player slide vfx logic and setup dirt slide vfx
-Setup starting npc and second island npc to have lit backpacks on so you can better see them at night.
-Turned off the Shark water hazard
-Setup additional build feedback text for another state
-setup controller rumble on jump/fall landing
-Tightened up the jump/fall landing anim transition so it looks a bit tighter
-Set time of day value while the character screen is open so it doesn't use the lighting from the previous played world which might be night time.
-Changed pedestals to turn off their interaction once slotted since you can no longer unslot their interaction object
-Changed damage logic so that kick doesn't damage contraptions, only regular attacks will
-Changed build system logic so if you cancel building using a gamepad it wont also kick
-Improved health bar/hunger bar/hydration bar feedback so the goal line is more accurate an turns off correctly in some logic corner cases
-Increased Titan beam and melee damage
-Fixed golem foot print sizes so they match the character size
-Improved UI feedback for low hunger and hydration
-Changed UI feedback for hydration when you are sprinting and it is being consumed at a faster rate
Breakwaters update for 7 September 2022
Interaction and UI feedback polish and bug fixes
v0.5.44
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update