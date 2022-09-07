SKYRAID is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! We're proud to announce the launch of SKYRAID into Steam Early Access today! We'd like to give a huge thanks to all of our Alpha testers and a big welcome to the Early Access Players!

Zaidos Games is a two-man team and this is our first game, so we really hope you enjoy it! We'd also really like to see you guys playing! if you can, Stream on Twitch in the SKYRAID game category!

Please report any bugs on the SKYRAID Discord in the #-bug-reports channel with any relevant details to have them looked at as quickly as possible.

For our Alpha testers, to kick off today's launch we've included a ton of new features and fixes (Patch notes below)!

SKYRAID is now in "BETA 1"

Patch Notes (Alpha2 to Beta1)

B 1.000