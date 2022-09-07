SKYRAID is now available!

Hey everyone! We're proud to announce the launch of SKYRAID into Steam Early Access today! We'd like to give a huge thanks to all of our Alpha testers and a big welcome to the Early Access Players!
Zaidos Games is a two-man team and this is our first game, so we really hope you enjoy it! We'd also really like to see you guys playing! if you can, Stream on Twitch in the SKYRAID game category!
Please report any bugs on the SKYRAID Discord in the #-bug-reports channel with any relevant details to have them looked at as quickly as possible.
For our Alpha testers, to kick off today's launch we've included a ton of new features and fixes (Patch notes below)!
SKYRAID is now in "BETA 1"
Patch Notes (Alpha2 to Beta1)
B 1.000
- Added Tier 3 jet, “Sabre”!
-The first Tier 3 jet - now you don’t have to save a bunch of Merit to skip from Tier 2 to Tier 4.
-Two paint jobs available now.
- Adjusted Clout price for all airplanes
-All airplanes have a standard price of 10,000 Clout for now.
- Adjusted Airplane stats and cost balance
-All airplanes have had their price in Merit adjusted.
-All airplanes have had their stats adjusted.
- Quick Com system added.
-Can be accessed with Right Click (Mouse) or Left Stick Click (Gamepad). Use this to quickly send messages and ping the minimap!
- Added a Missile Hit confirmation feed.
-Indicates when a missile you fired hits its target, and what the name of the missile was.
- Steam Deck compatibility improvements
-Official Steam Deck control layout on Steamworks.
-UI will now adapt accordingly when a Steam Deck is detected.
- UI navigation improvements
-Using a controller, “Y” will now take you into the Squadron menu while at the Select Mission screen (Controller)
-The linkage web of some screens have been adjusted
- Control scheme improvements
-An “ALT FNC” button has been added to the controller layout and is rebindable.
-Alt Fnc acts as a key modifier which allows you to bind a second layer of functions to buttons.
- New Clout reward system
-Clout earned from games is now formulated based on your performance in the match, plus additional bonuses from Win/Loss and playing multiple games in a single day.
- Reworked post-game results screen
-“Debriefing” screen now includes a full breakdown of Clout earned.
- Base Health adjusted
-Outer bases remain at 50 hit points.
-Inner bases increased to 60 hit points (from 50).
-Home base increased to 80 hit points (from 50).
- Jungle adjusted
-Drone radar radius increased to 250 units, 360 degrees.
-Drone respawn time adjusted to 2 minutes.
-UFO respawn time adjusted to 6 minutes.
- Reworked the Kill Feed
-Kill Feed messages are now more concise.
-Kill Feed now correctly displays Apache kills.
-Kill Feed now includes Drone kills.
-Kill Feed now includes UFO kills.
- Reworked free airplane rotation
-Planes marked with “ISSUED” are temporarily free to play.
-Issued planes change automatically every week.
- Fixes:
-Kill Tree tooltips were not displaying, this has been fixed.
-SFX no longer plays continuously after observing another player.
-Fixed a minor visual bug with wingtip trail renderers.
-Fixed issues with returning from the end game result screen.
-Fixed no collision animation when an airplane bumps a drone.
-Fixed Drone kills were shared among everyone on your team.
-Fixed Tomcat deceleration stat was not properly changing with wing sweep.
-Fixed Hit Feed was not displayed to clients correctly.
-Fixed Rafale was always visible to the enemy team on the minimap.
-Fixed UFO and Drones spawning too many instances.
-Fixed problem with (Defender team’s) drone becoming visible after being spotted by a friendly
-Fixed unable to use a plane that was purchased after returning from a match