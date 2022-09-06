This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for September 6th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since August 22nd, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

August / September 2022 Art Contest ALMOST OVER

Hey everyone! It's time for another art contest!

Entries are allowed until September 8, 2022 at 11:59PM CT.

Be sure to check out the prizes and follow the rules! Submit a digital or traditional drawing, a video, 3D model, an animation, etc of Tower Unite for entry.

Prizes

1st Place - 1,000,000 Units

2nd Place - 750,000 Units

3rd Place - 500,000 Units

Prizes may be raised, and we also award participation prizes!

Check out the rules and how to participate here.

Casino: Phase 2

Last week, we conducted a Public Beta test of Casino: Phase 2. Thank you so much to everyone who participated in helping identify bugs. We're working actively on working on fixing these remaining bugs and are hoping to release Phase 2 of the Casino in the next few weeks.

For information on the public beta test last week, click here.

macdguy worked on getting the beta test deployed, and also fixed some bugs found during the public beta.

Sketchman worked on fixing bugs found during the public beta.

SDNL: Altar

Nuclearxpotato continued working on SDNL: Altar.

SDNL: Altar WIP







Miscellany

Johanna worked on a bunch of optimizations in the Arcade, massively reducing the amount of drawcalls. This means that the game will be able to render everything on the screen much more quickly and efficiently, increasing performance in the arcade.

JJosh continued working on new Halloween items.

Lifeless continued working on Virus: Theme Park.

Sketchman continued working on general backend improvements.

Wheezwer continued working on Steam emotes, badges, and trading cards.

Will continued working on music for SDNL.

Halloween: Wolf Head Pet WIP

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since August 22nd, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

<3 PixelTail Games