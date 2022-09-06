 Skip to content

Waveform Wipeout update for 6 September 2022

v0.4 Story Episode 4 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Epsidoe 4 is here!

I'm a little amazed at how well I'm keeping to this whole "One episode a month" thing but here we are! This episode introduces my favorite character, Eugene! I think this is a great introduction, but we've really only scratched the surface on his character arc and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

This episode also features Hydrocity, another track from the wonderful Halc. Please go check out his other works, they're all terrific!

See you all in October with Episode 5!

~ Drew

