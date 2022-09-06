 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 6 September 2022

ClientVersion 5416

Build 9464088 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Spanish - Latin America, Korean, and Bulgarian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King
  • Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Mount
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Wings
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus
  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude
  • Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Shining Helm
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Wings
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Bracer

English Localization

  • DOTA_International2022_MysteryBox_RewardDescriptionLabel: What's in the box??Possible rewards
  • DOTA_Predictions_SecondaryTabHeader_Heroes: Heroes
  • DOTA_International2022_MysteryBox_RewardDescriptionLabelFinal: Your rewards

Changed files in this update

