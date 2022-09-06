Dota 2 update for 6 September 2022
ClientVersion 5416
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Spanish - Latin America, Korean, and Bulgarian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Crown
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King
- Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Mount
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Back
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Riftstalker Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Off-Hand
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Legs
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Monarch - Crown
- Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Omens of Empire - Wings
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Amethyst Influx
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Tail
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Piercing Grace
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude
- Modified Economy Item: Baubles of the Preening King - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Shining Helm
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Wings
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: The Stars of Seraphus - Bracer
English Localization
- DOTA_International2022_MysteryBox_RewardDescriptionLabel:
What's in the box??›
- DOTA_Predictions_SecondaryTabHeader_Heroes:
- DOTA_International2022_MysteryBox_RewardDescriptionLabelFinal:
Extra notes