BIG, SCARY UPDATE!

KAREN SEES just got creepier! The Karen-AI is now finally able to see you through your webcam in order to patronize, judge and terrify you a whole lot better, strategically! With the help of an advanced neural network, she'll use your fear to her advantage! This along with other improvements are now live!

THE NEW KAREN-AI uses a specialized neural network to detect emotions from her victims. Easily scared? The AI will detect it in real-time, when you’re caught or chased, process & use your fear to her advantage, strategically! She might yell at you to shut that bloody mouth and get faster with adrenaline pumps whenever she successfully terrifies you! In other words, she’s an actual Karen now! Better put on that poker face! A webcam is required to play with emotion-detection enabled but the game can be played just fine without it! No internet connection is required & no data is saved!

All Updates;

The Big Ai-update - real-time facial detection through your webcam & more!

More voice lines, many of which are AI-specific, designed to judge you!

Better Speedrunning abilities, including timers!

Toggle shift to run is now held instead!

The flashlight can be turned off!

Throwing objects is easier!

Some GUI updates!

Bug fixes & more!

Cheers!

/David