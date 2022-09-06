 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dream Team update for 6 September 2022

Bless and [REDACTED]

Share · View all patches · Build 9463875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bless

  • Added onto the closet mechanic in Bless' dream. I'll let you find out how!
  • The step in Bless' to get the secret ending has been completely changed, as well as the item involved in it.

[REDACTED]

  • This dream was adjusted awhile back for both hard and normal mode, but it is still a bit much for normal mode. So falling tiles will only fall once on normal mode, and then the player can safely run into them without falling again. (This is not the case in hard mode, you can still fall multiple times.)
  • Removed a few more falling tiles for both normal and hard mode, and added one additional tile for both normal and hard mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link