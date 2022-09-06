Bless and [REDACTED]

Bless
- Added onto the closet mechanic in Bless' dream. I'll let you find out how!
- The step in Bless' to get the secret ending has been completely changed, as well as the item involved in it.
[REDACTED]
- This dream was adjusted awhile back for both hard and normal mode, but it is still a bit much for normal mode. So falling tiles will only fall once on normal mode, and then the player can safely run into them without falling again. (This is not the case in hard mode, you can still fall multiple times.)
- Removed a few more falling tiles for both normal and hard mode, and added one additional tile for both normal and hard mode.
Changed files in this update