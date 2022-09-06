 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Retailing update for 6 September 2022

HOTFIX 0.4.1.1 B2

Share · View all patches · Build 9463782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • There was a bug that caused the interaction information not to disappear, but it indicated that there was no possibility to interact (red circle).
  • There was a bug that caused a customer's price to be calculated incorrectly at the checkout, causing (the automatic) checkout to not work if the customer had an amount ending in 0 cents.
  • It was possible to lose products in the shop inventory if you no longer had any of the product in your inventory and then wanted to put it back into your inventory from the shelf.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1901091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link