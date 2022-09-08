Hi everyone!

We’re happy to announce that we’ve added the option for smooth locomotion to The Last Clockwinder! This has been a top priority since launch, and we’re excited to make it available to everyone in the latest update.

With smooth locomotion, you’ll be able to directly control your movements in game, giving you more freedom to play and explore.

You can find the option to switch between teleportation and smooth locomotion in the settings panel, along with controls for adjusting move and turn speed.

We hope you enjoy zooming around, and please reach out to us if you encounter any issues!