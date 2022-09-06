- Disrupters like Homing Laser, Mecha Leech etc are now present in Adventure Mode like intended
- Player's movement speed is now independent from Time controlling powerups; Matrix and Accelerator
- Improved Screenflash system; now they can overlap and have new refreshed sprites | Sound and overlay for being Electrified | Sound for using a Medkit
- Text Popups for info about Stats in Ship Index/Inventory like Health, Energy etc
- Timer ticking sound for Flip when close to running out
- Fixed picking up Medkits making players unable to move | Fixed Autouse Medkit if Low (and is on by default)
- Fixed Magnet having the opposite effect sometimes especially with Celestial Energy spheres
- Fixed inconsistent phasing damage in Classic, like Leech dealing 0.4
- Fixed Shadowtraces powerup in Classic not giving speed
SSS222: HyperSpace update for 6 September 2022
Update 1.0.2 / Build 7.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update