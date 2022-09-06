 Skip to content

SSS222: HyperSpace update for 6 September 2022

Update 1.0.2 / Build 7.5

Update 1.0.2 / Build 7.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disrupters like Homing Laser, Mecha Leech etc are now present in Adventure Mode like intended
  • Player's movement speed is now independent from Time controlling powerups; Matrix and Accelerator
  • Improved Screenflash system; now they can overlap and have new refreshed sprites | Sound and overlay for being Electrified | Sound for using a Medkit
  • Text Popups for info about Stats in Ship Index/Inventory like Health, Energy etc
  • Timer ticking sound for Flip when close to running out
  • Fixed picking up Medkits making players unable to move | Fixed Autouse Medkit if Low (and is on by default)
  • Fixed Magnet having the opposite effect sometimes especially with Celestial Energy spheres
  • Fixed inconsistent phasing damage in Classic, like Leech dealing 0.4
  • Fixed Shadowtraces powerup in Classic not giving speed

