Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.6a

So a while ago someone asked for UI scaling in Star Explorers. I managed a kind of quick fix for this, which allowed you to maximize the game window, (thereby scaling the UI) but only when the window border was showing.

I have updated the game to allow for a kind of full screen maximization.

The old border option is still there, so if you prefer that you can still use it.

How to Activate Full Screen with UI Scaling

However if you do not want to see the border, you can un-check "border" in the video options menu. Then, when you restart the game, it will be in a borderless window. Press F10 to maximize the window and get a full screen with UI scaling. F11 will reduce the window size back to it's original setting.

What is all This?

For any of you who are already using the game's full screen mode, and don't understand all the fuss, it will make more sense if you have a very high resolution monitor. The normal full screen mode does not increase the size of menus and text, so they can become unreadable if you are using a 4K monitor.

With the method mentioned above, you will actually be setting the game's resolution to a lower value (like 1280 x 720 - the default minimum screen size for Star Explorers) and maximizing it, which will stretch out the pixels to fill the screen. So this method stretches out menus and text along with the pixels, giving you a lower resolution, but more readable game.

Ultra Wide Support

This should also work for ultra-wide monitors, as long as you set the resolution to match the ratio of your ultra-wide monitor. For instance, if your monitor is 3840 x 1600, you can set the game's resolution to about half of that (1920 x 800) - make sure it is set to window mode with the border off before you hit restart - then press F10 to stretch that window out to full screen size.