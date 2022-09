Share · View all patches · Build 9463716 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We heard the feedback on Co-op and Wasteland Variant being too hard as of 1.7.5.

Balance

Co-op HP multiplier reduced by 10%

Wasteland Variant HP multiplier reduced by 10%

Also, remember that the open alpha for Mazing is coming this weekend (starting Friday)!