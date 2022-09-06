This update fixes a bug where the mouse cursors in Sawayama Solitaire and Cluj Solitaire were blurry when using low-resolution textures.
The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 6 September 2022
UPDATE: Fix for blurry mouse cursors
Patchnotes via Steam Community
