The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 6 September 2022

UPDATE: Fix for blurry mouse cursors

Share · View all patches · Build 9463556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug where the mouse cursors in Sawayama Solitaire and Cluj Solitaire were blurry when using low-resolution textures.

