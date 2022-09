Share · View all patches · Build 9463403 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to our first testers, we were able to target a few areas for improvement.

Bug corrections

Bug resolutions on some puzzles;

Inputs bindings corrections;

Correction of rendering artifacts;

Correction of typos.

New features added

Ability to filter connected players for invitation.

Other changes

Added clues for solving some puzzles.

Please report any malfunctions following this patch.