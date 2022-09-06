 Skip to content

Periphery update for 6 September 2022

Patch September 6th.

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where animals sometimes attacked the wall, and the reflection of the wall did not work.
  • Animals now don't attack buildings themselves, they only attack towers if they shoot first, and only attack walls if the HP of the walls is less than or equal to 10.
  • Fixed a bug where clicking on an area hidden by the fog of war would highlight the area, and could reveal the position of the enemy.
  • Fixed a bug where the smoke from the factory chimney was visible in the fog of war, which could reveal your position.
  • The flash from the shot is now brighter.

