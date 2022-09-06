Minor fixes on the levels
On levels where you need to run to the left, there is now more vision
Flashlight character removed
Fix widgets, update appearance
Added new pets to the shop, in the village
Fixed collision of some enemies
Neko Journey update for 6 September 2022
Patch v1.3.4
