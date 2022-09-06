 Skip to content

Neko Journey update for 6 September 2022

Patch v1.3.4

Patch v1.3.4

Minor fixes on the levels
On levels where you need to run to the left, there is now more vision
Flashlight character removed
Fix widgets, update appearance
Added new pets to the shop, in the village
Fixed collision of some enemies

