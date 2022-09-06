Update 6 Fixes v0.6.0.12

Hi Pioneers!
Hello again everybody, Turns out there were some more crashes as a side effect of the last few patches so here’s some fixes along with a bunch of goodies :)
If we introduced yet another crash or any new issues please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP
See you all again soon <3
NEW
- Pretty stuff in the skybox
CREATURES
- Adjustments to the Spitter VFX, Animations, AI and Attacks
- Adjustments to Hog and Alpha Hogs Physics, AI and Attacks
BUG FIXES
- Fixed crash related to Hatchers on Dedicated Server
- Fixed up Low spec Skybox
- Potential fix to a crash related to DroneAction
- Potential fix for creatures becoming stiff when ragdolling
- Fixed player placement while riding the Explorer
- Fixed an issue where the player could open the Customizer menu before it was unlocked
- Fixed Crab Hatcher not spawning crabs in certain scenarios
- Fixed headlift issues when using pipe floor holes
- Modified pipe hologram so that it now looks better when running from a floor hole to a pipe pole
UI
- Increased build menu size to fit 6 items in a single row (Was 5 before)
- Shortened build menu Category “Transportation” to “Transport”
- Updated visuals for offline player name tags
- Fixed issue where consumables wouldn’t show their total amount when holstered
- Fixed a bug where Far/Infinite settings on the Map markers were switched
- Fixed an issue where the weapon crosshair would display while the Build Gun is active
- Updated icons in the Icon Library to add new content
- Fixed up the Creature Warning to be on screen for a shorter time, changed its position and made it not show up again until you’ve left a previous combat encounter
BALANCING
- Reduced the size of the radius for Factory buildings preventing creatures from respawning
- Increased the individual Cluster Nobelisk Explosion damage to 40 (was 30 before)
- Reduced Xeno Basher damage from 10 to 9
- Increased the Flying Crab sphere radius to 60 (Was 32 before)
