Satisfactory update for 6 September 2022

Update 6 Fixes v0.6.0.12

Update 6 Fixes v0.6.0.12 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everybody, Turns out there were some more crashes as a side effect of the last few patches so here’s some fixes along with a bunch of goodies :)

If we introduced yet another crash or any new issues please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP

See you all again soon <3

NEW

  • Pretty stuff in the skybox

CREATURES

  • Adjustments to the Spitter VFX, Animations, AI and Attacks
  • Adjustments to Hog and Alpha Hogs Physics, AI and Attacks

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed crash related to Hatchers on Dedicated Server
  • Fixed up Low spec Skybox
  • Potential fix to a crash related to DroneAction
  • Potential fix for creatures becoming stiff when ragdolling
  • Fixed player placement while riding the Explorer
  • Fixed an issue where the player could open the Customizer menu before it was unlocked
  • Fixed Crab Hatcher not spawning crabs in certain scenarios
  • Fixed headlift issues when using pipe floor holes
  • Modified pipe hologram so that it now looks better when running from a floor hole to a pipe pole

UI

  • Increased build menu size to fit 6 items in a single row (Was 5 before)
  • Shortened build menu Category “Transportation” to “Transport”
  • Updated visuals for offline player name tags
  • Fixed issue where consumables wouldn’t show their total amount when holstered
  • Fixed a bug where Far/Infinite settings on the Map markers were switched
  • Fixed an issue where the weapon crosshair would display while the Build Gun is active
  • Updated icons in the Icon Library to add new content
  • Fixed up the Creature Warning to be on screen for a shorter time, changed its position and made it not show up again until you’ve left a previous combat encounter

BALANCING

  • Reduced the size of the radius for Factory buildings preventing creatures from respawning
  • Increased the individual Cluster Nobelisk Explosion damage to 40 (was 30 before)
  • Reduced Xeno Basher damage from 10 to 9
  • Increased the Flying Crab sphere radius to 60 (Was 32 before)

