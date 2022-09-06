Update 6 Fixes v0.6.0.12

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again everybody, Turns out there were some more crashes as a side effect of the last few patches so here’s some fixes along with a bunch of goodies :)

If we introduced yet another crash or any new issues please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP

NEW

Pretty stuff in the skybox

CREATURES

Adjustments to the Spitter VFX, Animations, AI and Attacks

Adjustments to Hog and Alpha Hogs Physics, AI and Attacks

BUG FIXES

Fixed crash related to Hatchers on Dedicated Server

Fixed up Low spec Skybox

Potential fix to a crash related to DroneAction

Potential fix for creatures becoming stiff when ragdolling

Fixed player placement while riding the Explorer

Fixed an issue where the player could open the Customizer menu before it was unlocked

Fixed Crab Hatcher not spawning crabs in certain scenarios

Fixed headlift issues when using pipe floor holes

Modified pipe hologram so that it now looks better when running from a floor hole to a pipe pole

UI

Increased build menu size to fit 6 items in a single row (Was 5 before)

Shortened build menu Category “Transportation” to “Transport”

Updated visuals for offline player name tags

Fixed issue where consumables wouldn’t show their total amount when holstered

Fixed a bug where Far/Infinite settings on the Map markers were switched

Fixed an issue where the weapon crosshair would display while the Build Gun is active

Updated icons in the Icon Library to add new content

Fixed up the Creature Warning to be on screen for a shorter time, changed its position and made it not show up again until you’ve left a previous combat encounter

