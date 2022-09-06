HOTFIX 0.4.1.1

- Fixed a bug with recent tutorial changes that continued to the tutorial getting stuck at the car dealer if the player bought the car too early.
- Fixed a bug in the tutorial that repeatedly caused the tutorial wizard to freeze if the player was too far away, which could cause the player to miss important information.
- Fixed a bug with the tutorial that resulted in if the player saved and reloaded during the tutorial they would have to start over instead of picking up where they left off.
