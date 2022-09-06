 Skip to content

World of Retailing update for 6 September 2022

HOTFIX 0.4.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with recent tutorial changes that continued to the tutorial getting stuck at the car dealer if the player bought the car too early.
  • Fixed a bug in the tutorial that repeatedly caused the tutorial wizard to freeze if the player was too far away, which could cause the player to miss important information.
  • Fixed a bug with the tutorial that resulted in if the player saved and reloaded during the tutorial they would have to start over instead of picking up where they left off.

