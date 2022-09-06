-The "inventor" card's ability now corresponds correctly with its text
-Added an optional "faction border" in the settings to make it easier to identify which faction a card belongs to from its visual appearance
-Tweaked treasure UI so it no longer overlaps instruction UI
Rally update for 6 September 2022
Minor Patch V.521
