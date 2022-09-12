ARISEN new game update, OST release and ARISEN purchase

Hello everyone!

Here’s Ben from Homecoming Studio: You may remember me as I worked with Maratus on the marketing and producing side, from the Kickstarter to the end.

Today I’m writing on the Homecoming Studio behalf: We’re happy to share that we have bought back ARISEN since the bankruptcy of Maratus!

A good way to keep the game in the hands of people that worked on the production. :)

I’m sure your next question is: What will be the future for ARISEN?

So far here’s our roadmap:

This week:

We will release a new game update! It will contains a few bugfixes that improve stability and the overall game visual experience. It’s the last patch made by the Maratus team. You will find the patch note after.

We’re ready to publish the Original Soundtrack composed by Yann Rayon, we will send it to the Kickstarter Backers this week. By the end of the month, the soundractk will be available on other musical streaming platforms. We are also thinking about publishing it on Steam too and we would like to hear from you: do you want it here too?

We will also take down the Prologue Version. The purpose was initially to support the Kickstarter campaigns and get a maximum of feedback from our community (you!). But as we have now the demo on our main Steam Page, we want to avoid spreading the traffic, or maintain the content there.

You will continue to have access to the prologue for free by downloading the demo version on the main page.

In the next month:

Our wish is to releae one way or another the end of ARISEN in the future. That's why our current plan is to retain as much money we can from the sales. At the moment, it is insufficient to cover the development cost for the Act3. Which means the development of Act 3 is officially on hold.

We are looking for partners or deals to continue the development further and maybe release the game on other platforms than Steam. I'll keep you posted on what happens next!

We still definitely need your support. So please, do not hesitate to share the game around you and recommend it to your friends, family, colleagues or your favourite streamers!

Also, do not hesitate to leave a positive review on Steam or to wishlist it if you don't already own the game. It will boost our visibility on the store!

Wish you the best, thank you for your support!

Ben.

Patchnote :

Adding Game Credits

Bug fixes: