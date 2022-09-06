ADVANCED SETTINGS ARE HERE!

Heyo, hope you had a nice week - anyway, here's the first part of the Advanced Settings Update!

This contains some of the most frequent requests players have made, both for settings as well as QoL improvements!

Most of the changes for the second part have also already been decided - to see them or suggest your own, join the official Kiwi Clicker Discord!

From this point onwards, this post will mostly become a loooooooong list of settings that were added.

Cheers & have fun!

ADVANCED OPTIONS - PART 1 / 2

A BEEG panel with options has been added to your game menu with multiple improvements & player-requested options; you will find it at the top center of your screen!

GAMEPLAY SETTINGS ADDED

USE HOVER CLICKING - When enabled, hover a spammable object without clicking to start clicking automatically!

When disabled, the transcendence tree will no longer open automatically after you transcend.

When enabled, carpentry's initial auto-buy ability will also purchase upgrades for your big kiwi.

When enabled, any king summons will wait for 20s after you have transcended or just opened the game again.

VISUAL SETTINGS

VERTICAL SYNC - When disabled, the game will have an uncapped framerate instead of matching your monitor's refresh frequency.

- When disabled, the game will have an uncapped framerate instead of matching your monitor's refresh frequency. REDUCE FPS WHEN NOT PLAYING - When enabled, the game will run at 5 frames per second if the application is not focused.

- When enabled, the game will run at 5 frames per second if the application is not focused. SHOW GUN CURSOR - When disabled, the kiwilashnikov reticle will no longer replace your system cursor even after it is unlocked.

- When disabled, the kiwilashnikov reticle will no longer replace your system cursor even after it is unlocked. POPPING NUMBERS - When disabled, numbers showing how much you gained or lost of something will no longer appear above objects.

- When disabled, numbers showing how much you gained or lost of something will no longer appear above objects. PARTICLE EMITTERS - When disabled, all particle effects will no longer activate, like big kiwi spewing kiwis or things exploding.

- When disabled, all particle effects will no longer activate, like big kiwi spewing kiwis or things exploding. ARCHER ARROWS - When disabled, all arrows fired by archers will become invisible while still hitting their targets normally.

- When disabled, all arrows fired by archers will become invisible while still hitting their targets normally. SHOW STATION CORRUPTION - When disabled, all corruption effects from buying transcendence upgrades will no longer appear.

- When disabled, all corruption effects from buying transcendence upgrades will no longer appear. SHOW PEEL SPINNING WHEEL - When disabled, the spinning wheel animation when applying a peel or spikie will no longer appear.

INTERFACE SETTINGS

SHOW PRICE ON UPGRADE BUTTON - When enabled, a price indicator will appear above every station's upgrade level.

EVERYTHING INCREASE COUNTER - When enabled, a counter for your total amount of everything increase will appear under your koin counter.

SHOW REMINDERS AND HOVER HELPERS - When disabled, reminders like 'don't forget to click here' and hover helpers like 'buy upgrades to gain points' will no longer appear.

SHOW PROGRESS % NEXT TO KING - When enabled, a little % indicator of how close you are to the next king will appear in the yellow summoning ring.

SHOW PULP GAIN DURING PENANCES - When enabled, a counter for how much pulp you have collected will appear on your active penance UI.

CLICKING OUTSIDE CLOSES TOOLTIPS - When disabled, clicking outside the main-screen tooltips will no longer close them automatically.

SOUND SETTINGS

MUTE GAME WHEN NOT PLAYING - When enabled, the game will mute itself and return to your previous settings when you focus/unfocus the application.

KING SOUNDS BYPASS ALL MUTING - When enabled, king-related sounds will still play even when sounds are muted by any means.

ADD REVERB WHILE UNDERGROUND - When disabled, the game will no longer change how it sounds when you move underground.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

The game's sound now changes considerably when moving into the underground

Alchemy now has a trash can that you can use to discard unwanted potions for whatever reason

There's now a king counter that shows the total amount of kings you've summoned in the current run

Alchemwiwi now throws potions on all stations during 'level one for all' penance runs

Your new transcend currency total after transcend is shown in the transcendence confirmation screen

There's now a percentage progress indicator on your penance progress bar, now you can see how little it moves numerically!

Popping numbers have been realigned to avoid going offscreen and covering relevant ingame information

Auto-kiwiker's upgrade window now opens a lot more to the left... it seems like this was a minor grievance for multiple players?

Flagelant kiwi's chains no longer cover your penance bonus number when activated

Minor visual improvements to the manual saving section in the game's menu screen

MINOR FIXES