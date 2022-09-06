 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 6 September 2022

Update Notes for V0.7

Moon Runner update for 6 September 2022

Update Notes for V0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes V0.7

  • Added two aim-assist options for gamepad input settings: Rotation and Slow Down. Rotation set by default.
  • Added gamepad joystick acceleration option in input settings.
  • Added minor latent damage to Cortex Energy Device while it fires its charge, additional to the main damage.
  • Added lateral falling friction to prevent flying long distances when dashing off ledges.
  • Added block to dashing when facing a wall to better prevent conflict with climbing mechanic.
  • Adjusted Unit Droid attack patterns.
  • Adjusted energy refill when Unit Droid is destroyed to 50 energy units only.
  • Improved leaderboard UI navigation.
  • Fixed Unit Droid enemy AI navigation issue.
  • Fixed issue with shield getting stuck on and no way to disable it.
  • Fixed issue with modules being hit through shield and causing damage.
  • Fixed issue with crosshair not updating after hitting enemy with Cortex Energy Device.
  • Fixed issue with Cortex Energy Device aiming broken after running out of rifle ammo and still holding aim button.
  • Fixed error in info text for delivery modules showing wrong credits awarded for delivery.
  • Fixed issue with shield causing a velocity drop when activated in air.
  • Fixed issue with jump not working after using ball shield.
  • Fixed issue with jump not charging.
  • Various other tweaks and fixes.

Changed files in this update

