Update Notes for V0.7

Patch Notes V0.7
- Added two aim-assist options for gamepad input settings: Rotation and Slow Down. Rotation set by default.
- Added gamepad joystick acceleration option in input settings.
- Added minor latent damage to Cortex Energy Device while it fires its charge, additional to the main damage.
- Added lateral falling friction to prevent flying long distances when dashing off ledges.
- Added block to dashing when facing a wall to better prevent conflict with climbing mechanic.
- Adjusted Unit Droid attack patterns.
- Adjusted energy refill when Unit Droid is destroyed to 50 energy units only.
- Improved leaderboard UI navigation.
- Fixed Unit Droid enemy AI navigation issue.
- Fixed issue with shield getting stuck on and no way to disable it.
- Fixed issue with modules being hit through shield and causing damage.
- Fixed issue with crosshair not updating after hitting enemy with Cortex Energy Device.
- Fixed issue with Cortex Energy Device aiming broken after running out of rifle ammo and still holding aim button.
- Fixed error in info text for delivery modules showing wrong credits awarded for delivery.
- Fixed issue with shield causing a velocity drop when activated in air.
- Fixed issue with jump not working after using ball shield.
- Fixed issue with jump not charging.
- Various other tweaks and fixes.
Changed files in this update