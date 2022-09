Greetings, Caravaneers!

From now up to September 12th, you can buy Sky Caravan for 30% off! If you haven't had the chance to travel the Skyways with your crew, this is the time to do it!

Additionally, there's a hotfix for a bug in the fifth delivery's final event that caused a softlock if a very specific sequence of choices was made. It was found through player feedback, so we'd like to thank our community once again for the support!

See you in the Skyways! ☁️