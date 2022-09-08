 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator update for 8 September 2022

The patch is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9462502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

The patch we announced in the previous post is now live.

  • After a game restart, Buster no longer appears in our hands;
  • The location description after selecting the “see details” option is now correct;
  • Issue with an incorrect camera placement while assembling the elements has been fixed;
  • The checklist no longer displays incorrect information in the Impossible Fuel myth;
  • The altitude indicator on the monitor at the launch pad, while the rocket is flying, is no longer blurred if the rocket is flying too fast;
  • The indicator on the pumping station screen is no longer blurred and smudged;
  • The Checklist in the Is it a bird? Is it a chair? myth is now updating correctly;
  • The item we hold in our hands when switching off the game will no longer be invisible after logging back in;
  • The rocket storage location on the training grounds no longer disappears when it is at the edge of the field of view;
  • The paint roller will no longer lose interactivity in the Rocket Car myth if the ramp is fully extended;
  • The advice on how to hammer nails in Spanish is now correct;
  • In Japanese and Chinese, the names of locations are no longer too dark;
  • In Japanese, the riddle answer is now correct;
  • In Chinese, the texts are no longer overlapping;
  • In Japanese, some of the journal texts in the Impossible Fuel no longer overlap with the dots underneath them;
  • In Korean, page headers in the journal no longer go outside the lines or overlap;
  • In Korean, titles in the journal’s table of content no longer overlap;
  • Items bought during the experiment after the cleanup now properly disappear;
  • All issues with clicking buttons are now resolved.

Happy mythbusting!

Changed files in this update

MythBusters: The Game Depot 811551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link