The patch is here!

Hello there!
The patch we announced in the previous post is now live.
- After a game restart, Buster no longer appears in our hands;
- The location description after selecting the “see details” option is now correct;
- Issue with an incorrect camera placement while assembling the elements has been fixed;
- The checklist no longer displays incorrect information in the Impossible Fuel myth;
- The altitude indicator on the monitor at the launch pad, while the rocket is flying, is no longer blurred if the rocket is flying too fast;
- The indicator on the pumping station screen is no longer blurred and smudged;
- The Checklist in the Is it a bird? Is it a chair? myth is now updating correctly;
- The item we hold in our hands when switching off the game will no longer be invisible after logging back in;
- The rocket storage location on the training grounds no longer disappears when it is at the edge of the field of view;
- The paint roller will no longer lose interactivity in the Rocket Car myth if the ramp is fully extended;
- The advice on how to hammer nails in Spanish is now correct;
- In Japanese and Chinese, the names of locations are no longer too dark;
- In Japanese, the riddle answer is now correct;
- In Chinese, the texts are no longer overlapping;
- In Japanese, some of the journal texts in the Impossible Fuel no longer overlap with the dots underneath them;
- In Korean, page headers in the journal no longer go outside the lines or overlap;
- In Korean, titles in the journal’s table of content no longer overlap;
- Items bought during the experiment after the cleanup now properly disappear;
- All issues with clicking buttons are now resolved.
Happy mythbusting!
