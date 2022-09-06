 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 6 September 2022

0.9.0.6 is available on the tester's branch!

0.9.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! This is a small patch to get ready for the public release.

Changelog:

- AAA vehicles won't (purposefully) put themselves between the base they're defending and a hostile base

Improvements:  
- Vehicles defending a base with adjacent hostile base no longer clump up in one spot  
- Strategic Targets don't read "(Idle)" anymore when not building, the idle is implied

Bugfixes:  
- Removed some log spam related to vehicle AI  
- After a strategic target is disabled, the supply from units in production is also lost  
- Disabled bases can no longer build vehicles  
- Group counts are accurate now (e.g. no longer shows 8/2 groups)  
- Fixed NRE caused by Strategic Targets not correctly keeping track of their spawned units

Balance:  
- Murasa Shilka build time increased 15s -> 30s  
- Toramaru Shilka build time increased 15s -> 45s

Changed depots in testers branch

Depot 1347551
