0.9.0.6 is available on the tester's branch!

Hello! This is a small patch to get ready for the public release.
Changelog:
- AAA vehicles won't (purposefully) put themselves between the base they're defending and a hostile base
Improvements:
- Vehicles defending a base with adjacent hostile base no longer clump up in one spot
- Strategic Targets don't read "(Idle)" anymore when not building, the idle is implied
Bugfixes:
- Removed some log spam related to vehicle AI
- After a strategic target is disabled, the supply from units in production is also lost
- Disabled bases can no longer build vehicles
- Group counts are accurate now (e.g. no longer shows 8/2 groups)
- Fixed NRE caused by Strategic Targets not correctly keeping track of their spawned units
Balance:
- Murasa Shilka build time increased 15s -> 30s
- Toramaru Shilka build time increased 15s -> 45s
Changed depots in testers branch