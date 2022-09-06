 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 6 September 2022

0.3.02 Patch

Additions:

  • The loot where you died is now indicated on the Compass with a crossed bones icon

Changes:

  • Zombies now drop rope too
  • Camp Fire now requires only wood

Bug fixes:

  • Camp Fire is now working again

