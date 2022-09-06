0.3.02 Patch

Additions:
- The loot where you died is now indicated on the Compass with a crossed bones icon
Changes:
- Zombies now drop rope too
- Camp Fire now requires only wood
Bug fixes:
- Camp Fire is now working again
