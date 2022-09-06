Greetings, Adventurers! ⚔️

And welcome to the Major Update Tavern. Take a seat, have a taste of our fine mead, and listen up to the latest and most exciting talks in town.

Shall we begin?

Veterans & New Players Unite 🤝

You are assembling your party for your upcoming ventures into the Tower. Marta, the reliable Priestess, and Tannyerz, the seasoned Warlock are ready for battle. But you have a feeling you'll need one more brave adventurer.

Luckily, the new Rogue in town enthusiastically accepted your calling and is waiting for your orders! Now with your party roaring to go, you all dive into the Tower halls, knowing that:



New players can be easily recognized by this new icon.



They won't count towards the clock penalty on death and they won’t add to the difficulty of the boss mechanics.



Additionally, the host can sacrifice a small portion of non-new players’ power to grant the new players a 50% damage reduction so they’re more likely to stay alive and be able to participate.

A Swifter Rogue 🗡️

You pass through the gates of the Tower, look around to check on lurking goblins, and... where is the Rogue?



Rogue playstyle tuning: Passive energy regeneration is now consistent, allowing for a more mobile in-and-out playstyle.

Beware Of The Warlock 🧙

You've now advanced through 40 floors of the Tower, and exhaustion is taking over your party. You are validly cornered and you clench your teeth, preparing for the worst.

"I found a Quickwit!" - says Tannyerz the Warlock, while equipping the new unique item.

The frenetic rain of beams that followed next was worthy of many campfire stories to come.



Faster Arcane Beam: a boost from Quickwit, one of the newly added 15 unique items, dropped on floors +40.

And More! 🔥

New WIP resolution menu in the options settings. The game will still default to fullscreen windowed, but now there are premade resolution options and a fullscreen and windowed checkbox (instead of the esoteric F10 and tilde buttons). F10 and tilde can now be unbound in the keybinds. No more accidentally hitting tilde when trying to cast penance;

Along with the new resolution options, we’ve fixed some of the black clipping issues that occur on larger resolutions. Please continue to provide feedback on what’s working and what’s not with the resolutions;

Boss high damage abilities rebalanced for smoother floor progression.



One more new unique item preview. Dare into the floors +40 and try to collect them all!

Bugs And Quality Of Life ✨

Updated the netcode to be stronger for larger numbers of players;

Prayer volume reduced;

Fixed crit damage over time and heal over time displaying incorrectly;

Price to reroll gear attributes has been halved;

Fixed a bug where people would get credit for story endings regardless of where they were on their own personal story;

Fixed a bug that let players host games higher than their maximum floor difficulty, which it previously allowed them to;

Players will start the map with full energy properly;

Fixed a number of grammatical errors in tooltips;

When someone leaves a lobby, it will correctly unready all players.

Balance ⚖️

Bosses 👹

Imprison now grants 95% damage reduction, has a maximum duration, and hp is reduced by 15%;

Isolation can no longer be removed by debuff removal;

Obliterators from Summon Obliterator hp reduced by 60%;

Base cooldown of Acid Zombies increased by 25%;

Boss ability corner, checkerboard, and wall explosives damage reduced;

Blast pulses and beam barrage now do fewer blasts with the same damage output total;

Fireball imp damage was reduced slightly;

Annihilation Orb Spell damage increased;

Multiple high boss damage categories on higher floors were reduced across the board. Around 10-20%. This should take several abilities that 2 shots to 3 shots, certain 1 shots to 2 shots. And some overkills to only slightly overkill (possibly prevented by mitigation).

Players 🎮

Players who self-revive or are revived by Miracle now have immortality for 1.5 seconds after being revived;

All forms of energy exhaustion can no longer be removed by debuff removal and no longer show on the debuff bar.

Knight 🛡️

Regroup healing increased by 25%;

Enlightener unique healing buffed 100%.

Warlock 🧙

Small cooldown on Arcane Beam removed;

Lingering Power now increases the cast speed of Arcane Beam;

Singularity damage increased by 300% and its duration changed to 6 seconds.

Summoner 🔥

Energy reduction on Crystalquake and Piercing Spikes is now built into the Summon Brute and Summon Gargoyle abilities directly;

Harmony CDR per target reduced;

Coalesce can now always target phased creatures;

Reversal talent changed to be 100% more fun;

Harmonic convergence buffed to 6 seconds;

Bear Mask unique buffed 300%;

Crystal Blast is now correctly affected by Earthward;

Corruption is now slightly positively affected by Earthward. Use at your own risk.

Rogue 🗡️

Now has natural energy regeneration of 5e/s and no longer starts the map or the boss room with 0 energy. Find Weakness energy generation and related unique items reduced to compensate for this natural energy gain. This is a buff;

Caltrops damage increased by 300% and radius increased 50%;

Pocket sand energy cost increased by 5;

Dash energy cost increased by 5;

Experimenter’s Scalpal unique buffed;

Pilfer potion good potions buffed;

Yeetums unique improved;

Exposed Wound damage increased by 25%;

Blood dance damage and energy cost increased by 30%;

Unstealthed parry no longer breaks on damage and duration changed to 0.8s;

Stealthed parry duration changed to 3 seconds;

Parry damage reduction values were reduced;

Parry now has a 5 energy cost;

Guide’s Vest now has +I Know The Way Talent;

Alchemist’s Vest no longer has hidden +hard cooldown.

Priestess ✨

Heal healing increased by 5%;

Miracle now only revives players to 50% health but has the previously mentioned 1.5 seconds immunity window;

Priestess of Power buffed to 8 seconds;

Pray for Power buff no longer lasts through death;

Pray for Power buff is now reset when the boss room starts;

Holy fire damage buffed by 12%;

Tactician's unique Holy Fire no longer benefits from Pray for Power. New unique created to accommodate the same playstyle named after a user who showcased this fun build :) ;

Irradiated Lump + Beacon of Hope interaction fixed;

Pray for Power buff renamed Prayer Power to remove ambiguity from the talent Pray for Power.

Make Sure To Join Our Guild Of Adventurers 🏰

You've now left the Tower, grinning from ear to ear while carrying the spoils of your battles. You can't wait to share your fresh new tales with other adventurers!

So you join Tor Eternum's community on Discord and party all night, singing about your ventures.

And this is the end of today's tale! Safe travels, adventurers.

