Hi everyone, new small patch!
- Dungeons should work now without significant issues. If you have problems with dungeon party finder just restart it.
- Doubled damage in PvP
- Added no AGM zone in cinderstone castle
- Fixed text errors in character creation
- Fixed Gwydion's Tower clip through walls
- Changes Brown Mushrooms' visual improvement
- Changes Dungeon Lava no more jumping puzzle shortcut
- Fixed Black Bart Fort, now falling into the water is instant death
- Fixed White Horn Hills North lake falling below the water
- Fix WilloWisp Map no-clip through mountains
- Fix no more walking on top of tents
- Fix Highsommer Plains east entrance pond navigation in the water removed
- Fixed Fishing UI How to description visible (fishing is still not working)
- Fixed Cinderstone Inn NPC all the same hair and only female
- Fixed Black Bart Fort, you can cut-jump from stairs second to the third floor. Not possible anymore.
- Fix UI Character creation for various screen formats
- Fix Resurrection VFX was broken
- Changes Forge and Carpenter UI
- Fix add or subtract quantity buttons in popups for caravan and trading are working now.
Changed files in this update