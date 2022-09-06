 Skip to content

Cinderstone Online Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Hotfix #4

Cinderstone Online Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Hotfix #4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, new small patch!

  • Dungeons should work now without significant issues. If you have problems with dungeon party finder just restart it.
  • Doubled damage in PvP
  • Added no AGM zone in cinderstone castle
  • Fixed text errors in character creation
  • Fixed Gwydion's Tower clip through walls
  • Changes Brown Mushrooms' visual improvement
  • Changes Dungeon Lava no more jumping puzzle shortcut
  • Fixed Black Bart Fort, now falling into the water is instant death
  • Fixed White Horn Hills North lake falling below the water
  • Fix WilloWisp Map no-clip through mountains
  • Fix no more walking on top of tents
  • Fix Highsommer Plains east entrance pond navigation in the water removed
  • Fixed Fishing UI How to description visible (fishing is still not working)
  • Fixed Cinderstone Inn NPC all the same hair and only female
  • Fixed Black Bart Fort, you can cut-jump from stairs second to the third floor. Not possible anymore.
  • Fix UI Character creation for various screen formats
  • Fix Resurrection VFX was broken
  • Changes Forge and Carpenter UI
  • Fix add or subtract quantity buttons in popups for caravan and trading are working now.

