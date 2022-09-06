Age of Undead update to version 1.0.9!

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.9:

Finally, we finished the work of improving the maps, both at the level of collider and navigation of the units.

The maps affected by this update are:

The graveyard The factory Genetics laboratory The headquarter The outpost The mall

We tried to fix a bug about the info box in the scene where you set the quick battle.

If you had this bug, please give us feedback, thanks!

In the next update, we hope to implement the Hell Mode and to add a way to make AOU playable in a tower defense style, i.e. by increasing the number of defenses the player can deploy.

If you have any ideas, do not hold back, we are open to any news!

See you in the next update!