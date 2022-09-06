 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 6 September 2022

Y7S3 Brutal Swarm Patch Notes Addendum

You can find here the updates and fixes made over the course of the Y7S3 Season Test Server. For the full Brutal Swarm Patch Notes, follow the link below:
https://rainbow6.com/BrutalSwarm

Y7S3 PATCH SIZE

A larger download will be required for Y7S3 due to a data consolidation. This is to save disk space and reduce overall build size.

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

  • Ubisoft Connect:

    • 66.7 GB if live build was installed with HD PACK
    • 39.4 GB if live build was installed without HD PACK

  • Steam:

    • 71.5 GB if live build was installed with HD PACK
    • 45 GB if live build was installed without HD PACK

  • Xbox One: 30.5 GB

  • Xbox Series X: 33.5 GB

  • PlayStation 4: 59.6 GB

  • PlayStation 5: 57.3 GB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Thermite’s Exothermic Charge only destroys the metal part of a reinforced wall.
FIXED – Shotgun rounds are invisible if a player reloads with 1 round left and fires the shotgun at the same time.
FIXED – An Operator’s gadget automatically activates after swapping from their gadget to their ability and then back.
FIXED – Some gadgets have no collision with the hostage.
FIXED – While crouch-walking, the Operator slows down when the controller stick-input is within a certain range.
FIXED – Defenders can still shoot with the Bulletproof Camera while Dokkaebi is hacking the Defenders’ Observation Tools.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Meleed barricades on Clubhouse map don’t always appear destroyed for some players after an Attacker has repelled through them.
FIXED – Operators can shoot through indestructible windows on Villa map.
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Nokk’s head slightly changes position when activating HEL Presence Reduction, which makes her less vulnerable when peeking.
FIXED - Can’t change the zoom level on Kali’s CSRX300.
FIXED – Blitz and Fuze’s vault animations with shields equipped don’t match between first and third person point of view.
FIXED – An Operator’s left knee clips through an equipped Ballistic Shield when looking around.
FIXED – Montagne can’t pick up or drop the defuser while Le Roc Shield is extended.
FIXED – IQ’s shoulder is displaced when activating the Electronics Detector.
FIXED – Observation Tools hacked by Dokkaebi aren’t deactivated by Thatcher’s EMP Grenade when an Attacker is using them.
FIXED – Ying’s Candelas are marked with a generic ping instead of a contextual one.
FIXED – Bandit’s Shock Wire can’t be deployed on a reinforced wall if Melusi’s Banshee or Goyo’s Vulcán Canister is deployed in the center.
FIXED – Ace’s S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher has collision issues with other deployable deviced.
FIXED – The activation sequence of Ela’s Grzmot Mine doesn’t reset after being deactivated by Thatcher’s EMP Grenade.
FIXED – Mute receives score points when Blitz goes within range of a Signal Disruptor after activating a flash charge on the G52-Tactical Shield.
FIXED – Mira can’t deploy a Black Mirror near a Ballistic Shield.
FIXED – Operators can’t vault from the sides of Osa’s Talon-8 Shields.
FIXED – Missing Icon for both deploy and pick-up action reminder for Bandit’s Shock Wire.
FIXED – Pinging Iana’s Gemini Replicator produces a generic ping instead of a contextual one.
FIXED – Grim’s Kawan bots have different sizes depending on the set Field of View.
FIXED – Iana can control the Gemini Replicator from the Drone POV when deploying both of them in quick succession.
FIXED – Grim’s Kawan Hive Launcher has a delayed launch when double tapping the firing button with the launcher equipped.
FIXED – Nomad’s Airjab reload animation is incorrect when a grip is equipped to her weapon.
FIXED – Glaz’s Flip Sight is not aligned with the iron sight of the OTS-03 weapon.
FIXED – Various Victory Dance issues for multiple Operators.
FIXED – Various issues with Azami’s Kiba Barrier.
FIXED – Various weapon VFX issues.
FIXED – Various Operator and device VFX issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – The suffix of a player's nickname won't load correctly if they reboot the game while reconnecting to a match.
FIXED – Incorrect voice lines are played when Operators are hit by friendly fire.
FIXED – Skip function doesn't work for Situation videos.
FIXED – Camera gets stuck when spectating a match if the spectated Operator or drone is eliminated or destroyed.
FIXED – Missing drone icons in Match Replay.
FIXED – Missing highlight on the selected player card in Match Replay.
FIXED – Missing light VFX when an EMP Impact Grenade is held in Match Replay.
FIXED – Visual issues in the Home section and Operator Showcase.
FIXED – The After Action Report is not displaying the intended animation.
FIXED – Operator icons overlap when viewing someone else's perspective as a Spectator.
FIXED – Hit indicator is the same color when destroying a teammate device as it is when destroying an opponent's.
FIXED – Destroying Castle's Armored Panel with Hibana's X-Kairos does not count towards the Breakthrough Battle Pass challenge.
FIXED – The warning message is missing from the confirmation panel when activating any type of Booster.
FIXED – Operator Guide steps don't update when changing between Advanced and Standard deployment for drones and devices.
FIXED – Players are unable to use voice and text chat while in the lobby of an Online Custom Game.
FIXED – Various Privacy mode issues.
FIXED – Various UI issues.
FIXED – Various input issues on controllers and keyboards.
FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.
FIXED – Various Match Replay issues.
FIXED – Various Spectator mode issues.
FIXED – Various Custom Game issues.
FIXED – Various Customization issues.
FIXED – Various Localization issues.

