Eav 19.5.2 is live!

Eav 19.5.2, some features that have been long requested for in the past have finally made their way in! Though not perfect, I'm sure you Mortals will enjoy the changes.

Save & Quit , option is now available when chapter exiting. There are no mid-level check points or quick saves, though this is still undecided and may change in the future. Considering the game takes 3-5 hours to complete as of 19.5, I don't want to force players to complete the game in a single session. When save and exiting, you will see a 'continue' button within the main menu. Upon loading a previous saved game, file data will be erased until your next save. *

Resurrections, are awarded after disrupting omen rituals. Think of them as lives, the more you have the better. Upon death, an option for resurrecting will appear if you have accumulated any. Resurrecting will spawn you back at the start of the chapter with max health and any other items you may have looted.

Tomes Buff, tomes that increased max stats will now also refill the respective stat. (e.g. Healing tomes will increase max health + refill your health to the new max)

Developments on Eav 19.6 are still ongoing, I'll be sure to keep you Mortals informed. For now, Good Luck!