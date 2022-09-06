The servers are up and running. Produced a forced rollback of progress to the last database save. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We plan to introduce compensation this weekend, stay tuned!
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 6 September 2022
The servers are up and running!
