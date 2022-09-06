 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 6 September 2022

Bugfix Update on Testing

Black Forest update for 6 September 2022

Bugfix Update on Testing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is only for the testing branch:

  • BREAKING CHANGE - check and possibly set your screen resolution correct again
  • Fixed: A few buildings didn't show up correctly after the last change (e.g. tents). Fixed now.
  • Fixed: Construction sounds now turn off properly
  • Fixed: Construction tools now disappear when construction is finished on new houses
  • Fixed: Lights on hovels should work again
  • Fixed: Build bar tooltips should no longer linger around occasionally
  • Fixed: Visuals on new houses with corner frames are now correct
  • A couple of smaller bugfixes in the code
  • Added support for 1680x1050 resolution
  • Balance: Made a certain flying creature a lot more deadly (it was way too harmless when it came to killing peasants)
  • Improved construction visuals on some buildings (the others will follow soon)
  • Reworked a few levels to include new procedural houses (the others will follow soon)
  • Tents are now removed from the map when they are vacated

Changed depots in testing branch

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
