Bugfix Update on Testing

This update is only for the testing branch:
- BREAKING CHANGE - check and possibly set your screen resolution correct again
- Fixed: A few buildings didn't show up correctly after the last change (e.g. tents). Fixed now.
- Fixed: Construction sounds now turn off properly
- Fixed: Construction tools now disappear when construction is finished on new houses
- Fixed: Lights on hovels should work again
- Fixed: Build bar tooltips should no longer linger around occasionally
- Fixed: Visuals on new houses with corner frames are now correct
- A couple of smaller bugfixes in the code
- Added support for 1680x1050 resolution
- Balance: Made a certain flying creature a lot more deadly (it was way too harmless when it came to killing peasants)
- Improved construction visuals on some buildings (the others will follow soon)
- Reworked a few levels to include new procedural houses (the others will follow soon)
- Tents are now removed from the map when they are vacated
Changed depots in testing branch