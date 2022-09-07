Patch 5.034 has arrived!

Greetings pilots,
Get out from your cockpits for a moment and hear what we have to say! A new patch has arrived to the game! Read the whole change log below.
==== CHANGE LOG ====
- New: "Short Manuals.pdf" in Extras => Manuals => aircraft => Short Manuals [Manual Creation Team]
- Fixed: Tab-7-1 ("Ground Control", "Request Targets") enemy aircraft targets [Artist] Details: Notes on IL-2 Sturmovik Cliffs of Dover, II.1.1 Request Targets https://www.team-fusion-simulations.de/tfsresources/?&plink=26#item26
- Heading/bearing information from ground control (Tab-7-...) is now rounded up or down to nearest full 30° (was only down before) [Artist]
- Change: BaseMissionPath was relative, now full path from user's directory. [Oskar]
- Updated mission briefing translations [Localization Team]
- Single Mission "The Channel Stalemate": new Bf 109 F VS Spitfire Mk V and Hurricane Mk II mission added. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "The Kanalkampf": minor revision to weather conditions. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Royal Rodeo": more static objects, AA, barrage balloons, and populated airfields added. Battle area expanded. Errors in English briefing fixed. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Snow on the White Cliffs": revised 3./ErprGr 210 fuel load. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "The Saint-Omer Circus": new Blenheim, Spitfire Mk II, and Hurricane Mk II VS Bf 109 F mission added. [Cybermat47]
