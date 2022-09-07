Release 0.22!

Features
- Added settings option for how to visualise held food.
- Visualise newly unlocked pets on tier upgrade.
Changes
- Updated a couple of pet sounds. Giraffe sound remains untouched!
- Rebranded points into snacks. Purely a cosmetic change.
- Rebranded pack names into Turtle pack, Puppy Pack and Star Pack.
- Removed pixelated edges of pet and food sprites.
Balance - Buffs
- Changed Turkey ability buff to +3/+3.
- Changed Spider ability stats to 2/2 > 4/4 > 6/6.
Balance - Rework
- Changed Dog to 3/4 and ability to give +1/+1 until end of battle.
- Changed Shark to 4/2 and ability to Friend faints: Gain +1/+2. Double outside battle.
- Changed Ladybug ability to gain +2 attack until end of battle.
- Changed Turtle to 2/3 tier 4.
- Changed Dolphin to 4/3 tier 3 and ability to deal 3 damage and to Trigger 1 > 2 > 3 times.
- Changed Hatching Chicken to 2/2 and ability buff +4/+4.
- Changed Penguin to 2/4 and ability to target two friends.
- Changed Chicken to 3/4 tier 6.
Balance - Nerfs
- Changed Puppy ability buff to +2/+1.
- Changed Vulture ability to Two friends faint: Deal 4 damage to one random enemy.
- Changed Canned Food buff to +1/+1.
- Changed Lobster to 3/3 and ability buff to +2/+2.
- Changed Frilled Dragon to 1/1.
- Changed Giraffe to 1/3.
- Changed Octopus ability to deal 6 damage to one > two > three random enemies.
- Changed Hippo to 4/5 - this one is for you papa!
Bug fixes
- Fixed Ox sometimes not triggering with spawning pets.
- Fixed Fortune Cookie dealing triple damage.
- Fixed missing sound when losing Coconut and Melon.
