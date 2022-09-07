 Skip to content

Super Auto Pets update for 7 September 2022

Release 0.22!

Last edited by Wendy

Features

  • Added settings option for how to visualise held food.
  • Visualise newly unlocked pets on tier upgrade.

Changes

  • Updated a couple of pet sounds. Giraffe sound remains untouched!
  • Rebranded points into snacks. Purely a cosmetic change.
  • Rebranded pack names into Turtle pack, Puppy Pack and Star Pack.
  • Removed pixelated edges of pet and food sprites.

Balance - Buffs

  • Changed Turkey ability buff to +3/+3.
  • Changed Spider ability stats to 2/2 > 4/4 > 6/6.

Balance - Rework

  • Changed Dog to 3/4 and ability to give +1/+1 until end of battle.
  • Changed Shark to 4/2 and ability to Friend faints: Gain +1/+2. Double outside battle.
  • Changed Ladybug ability to gain +2 attack until end of battle.
  • Changed Turtle to 2/3 tier 4.
  • Changed Dolphin to 4/3 tier 3 and ability to deal 3 damage and to Trigger 1 > 2 > 3 times.
  • Changed Hatching Chicken to 2/2 and ability buff +4/+4.
  • Changed Penguin to 2/4 and ability to target two friends.
  • Changed Chicken to 3/4 tier 6.

Balance - Nerfs

  • Changed Puppy ability buff to +2/+1.
  • Changed Vulture ability to Two friends faint: Deal 4 damage to one random enemy.
  • Changed Canned Food buff to +1/+1.
  • Changed Lobster to 3/3 and ability buff to +2/+2.
  • Changed Frilled Dragon to 1/1.
  • Changed Giraffe to 1/3.
  • Changed Octopus ability to deal 6 damage to one > two > three random enemies.
  • Changed Hippo to 4/5 - this one is for you papa!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Ox sometimes not triggering with spawning pets.
  • Fixed Fortune Cookie dealing triple damage.
  • Fixed missing sound when losing Coconut and Melon.

