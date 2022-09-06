 Skip to content

Elden Gunfire 2 update for 6 September 2022

The new map 'Snow' is now Released

Hello everyone
We have just released a new update with a new map 'Snow'. Try it out and let us know your feedback, and don't forget to leave us your reviews.
Thank you





