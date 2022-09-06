 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lootun update for 6 September 2022

Lootun 0.6.2 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9461422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Material Tier information has been added to the "Salvaging" page in the Game Mechanics Glossary.
  • Updated the Skill Effect info for Rend and Poison Sting to better demonstrate that both Skills apply their Damage as Damage Over Time effects.
  • Added info to the Critical Strike glossary entry indicating that Damage Over Time abilities cannot Critically hit by default.
  • Introduced tutorials for Material Donation, the Material Storage and the Community Upgrades.
  • Added a warning message when attempting to purchase a Community Upgrade Passive without the required amount of Donation Credits.
  • Added a red outline for materials that have reached max capacity in the Material Storage Menu.
  • Introduced a number of additional bag icons.
  • Added a new Max Consecutive Completions stat for each Map. This can be tracked in the Glossary Menu under each Map. Note that this stat is not retroactive.

Quality of Life:

  • Added the ability to search for equipment by Bonus Attribute in the Glossary.
  • Added a toggle in the crafting menu for "Max Sockets".

Balance:

  • Vigilance – Threaten now grants a 20% chance to Taunt the target per rank (Was 10%).
  • Frost Strike – Frozen in Anger now grants a 20% chance to Taunt the target per rank (Was 10%).
  • Firestone, Coldstone, Lightningstone and Arcanestone have had their damage bonus increased to 200% (Was 100%) and Set Bonus increased to 150 Elemental Penetration (Was 100).
  • Steel Prism has had it's Armour Penetration bonus increased to 150 (Was 75).
  • Introduced a new Fine Gem – Ferrous Core that provides a bonus to Physical Damage and Physical Penetration.
  • Increased the amount of Armour Penetration granted by Sundown, Dragonforged Claws and Bludger

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug preventing Recipe groups from being expanded or collapsed.
  • Fixed a bug where Snipe – Frozen Salvo was not correctly converting the damage type to Cold..
  • Fixed a bug where Berserker Rage – Bloodthirst had no effect.
  • Fixed a typo with the Goblin Camp Hero Achievement.
  • Fixed the description for the Frigid Wastelands Hero Achievement.
  • Fixed a bug where Transmute attribute would cause an items attribute list to become out of order.
  • Fixed a bug where the Crafting Menu was not correctly remembering the last used Modification Recipe when accessed from "Upgrade".
  • Fixed a bug where "+X Gold Last Harvest" Would show on the Profession Menu at 0.
  • Fixed a bug with the "Replace Worst" option for Tools.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link