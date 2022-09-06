Lootun 0.6.2 Update Notes

General:
- Material Tier information has been added to the "Salvaging" page in the Game Mechanics Glossary.
- Updated the Skill Effect info for Rend and Poison Sting to better demonstrate that both Skills apply their Damage as Damage Over Time effects.
- Added info to the Critical Strike glossary entry indicating that Damage Over Time abilities cannot Critically hit by default.
- Introduced tutorials for Material Donation, the Material Storage and the Community Upgrades.
- Added a warning message when attempting to purchase a Community Upgrade Passive without the required amount of Donation Credits.
- Added a red outline for materials that have reached max capacity in the Material Storage Menu.
- Introduced a number of additional bag icons.
- Added a new Max Consecutive Completions stat for each Map. This can be tracked in the Glossary Menu under each Map. Note that this stat is not retroactive.
Quality of Life:
- Added the ability to search for equipment by Bonus Attribute in the Glossary.
- Added a toggle in the crafting menu for "Max Sockets".
Balance:
- Vigilance – Threaten now grants a 20% chance to Taunt the target per rank (Was 10%).
- Frost Strike – Frozen in Anger now grants a 20% chance to Taunt the target per rank (Was 10%).
- Firestone, Coldstone, Lightningstone and Arcanestone have had their damage bonus increased to 200% (Was 100%) and Set Bonus increased to 150 Elemental Penetration (Was 100).
- Steel Prism has had it's Armour Penetration bonus increased to 150 (Was 75).
- Introduced a new Fine Gem – Ferrous Core that provides a bonus to Physical Damage and Physical Penetration.
- Increased the amount of Armour Penetration granted by Sundown, Dragonforged Claws and Bludger
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug preventing Recipe groups from being expanded or collapsed.
- Fixed a bug where Snipe – Frozen Salvo was not correctly converting the damage type to Cold..
- Fixed a bug where Berserker Rage – Bloodthirst had no effect.
- Fixed a typo with the Goblin Camp Hero Achievement.
- Fixed the description for the Frigid Wastelands Hero Achievement.
- Fixed a bug where Transmute attribute would cause an items attribute list to become out of order.
- Fixed a bug where the Crafting Menu was not correctly remembering the last used Modification Recipe when accessed from "Upgrade".
- Fixed a bug where "+X Gold Last Harvest" Would show on the Profession Menu at 0.
- Fixed a bug with the "Replace Worst" option for Tools.
