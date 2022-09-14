Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #42: More QoL

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #42! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

:dl2_diamond: Tap/click on the customer's balloon to set his/her price as offer : a most-requested feature.

Employee Cost balance : we skipped this during the latest balance pass because we wanted you to reap the benefit of having higher price items before having increased employee costs.

Unity Update (Unity 2021): we updated the used engine to the latest version. Please let us know if this caused any bugs.

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

