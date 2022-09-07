 Skip to content

Karos update for 7 September 2022

Gunner class rebalancing

Dear players!

The long-awaited rebalance of the Gunner class has affected the following changes:

Gunner:

  • Bullets are no longer required to use skills. Merchants no longer sell bullets.
  • The Strong Will (Passive) skill now increases HP by 1% - 5%.

1. Marksman
1.1. Sniper

  • The Furious Defense skill increases physical defense by 510 points, and magical defense by 132 points at skill level 5.

1.2. Desperado

  • The Powerful Bombardment skill is now applied instantly.

2. Engineer

  • The "Healer" skill now restores 0.5% - 2.5% of HP. Reduced skill cooldown, removed crafting parts.
  • The Ironman skill now grants 3-15% physical protection. Reduced skill cooldown, removed parts from crafting.
  • The skill "Incandescent Furnace" - the cooldown time of the skill has been reduced, parts for crafting have been removed.

2.1. Maestro

  • Swift Step now increases movement speed by 9% - 15%

2.2. Mercenary

  • The skill "Healer" - parts are no longer required to use the skill.
  • The "Eclipse" skill now not only deals periodic damage, but also reduces the movement speed of surrounding enemies by 25% - 50%. Increased damage dealt. Skill cooldown reduced to 5 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.
  • The "Ugly Giant" skill - parts are no longer required to use the skill.
  • Seraph skill now increases physical and magical defense by 5%-30%. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.
  • The "Waterfall of Blessing" skill now restores 5.5% - 7.5% HP to surrounding players every 8 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.

If after maintenance you find any new error, please write to technical support

Have a nice game!

