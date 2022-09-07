Gunner class rebalancing

Dear players!
The long-awaited rebalance of the Gunner class has affected the following changes:
Gunner:
- Bullets are no longer required to use skills. Merchants no longer sell bullets.
- The Strong Will (Passive) skill now increases HP by 1% - 5%.
1. Marksman
1.1. Sniper
- The Furious Defense skill increases physical defense by 510 points, and magical defense by 132 points at skill level 5.
1.2. Desperado
- The Powerful Bombardment skill is now applied instantly.
2. Engineer
- The "Healer" skill now restores 0.5% - 2.5% of HP. Reduced skill cooldown, removed crafting parts.
- The Ironman skill now grants 3-15% physical protection. Reduced skill cooldown, removed parts from crafting.
- The skill "Incandescent Furnace" - the cooldown time of the skill has been reduced, parts for crafting have been removed.
2.1. Maestro
- Swift Step now increases movement speed by 9% - 15%
2.2. Mercenary
- The skill "Healer" - parts are no longer required to use the skill.
- The "Eclipse" skill now not only deals periodic damage, but also reduces the movement speed of surrounding enemies by 25% - 50%. Increased damage dealt. Skill cooldown reduced to 5 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.
- The "Ugly Giant" skill - parts are no longer required to use the skill.
- Seraph skill now increases physical and magical defense by 5%-30%. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.
- The "Waterfall of Blessing" skill now restores 5.5% - 7.5% HP to surrounding players every 8 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.
