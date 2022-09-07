Gunner class rebalancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9461278 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

The long-awaited rebalance of the Gunner class has affected the following changes:

Gunner:

Bullets are no longer required to use skills. Merchants no longer sell bullets.

The Strong Will (Passive) skill now increases HP by 1% - 5%.

1. Marksman

1.1. Sniper

The Furious Defense skill increases physical defense by 510 points, and magical defense by 132 points at skill level 5.

1.2. Desperado

The Powerful Bombardment skill is now applied instantly.

2. Engineer

The "Healer" skill now restores 0.5% - 2.5% of HP. Reduced skill cooldown, removed crafting parts.

The Ironman skill now grants 3-15% physical protection. Reduced skill cooldown, removed parts from crafting.

The skill "Incandescent Furnace" - the cooldown time of the skill has been reduced, parts for crafting have been removed.

2.1. Maestro

Swift Step now increases movement speed by 9% - 15%

2.2. Mercenary

The skill "Healer" - parts are no longer required to use the skill.

The "Eclipse" skill now not only deals periodic damage, but also reduces the movement speed of surrounding enemies by 25% - 50%. Increased damage dealt. Skill cooldown reduced to 5 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.

The "Ugly Giant" skill - parts are no longer required to use the skill.

Seraph skill now increases physical and magical defense by 5%-30%. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.

The "Waterfall of Blessing" skill now restores 5.5% - 7.5% HP to surrounding players every 8 seconds. Parts are no longer required to use the skill.

If after maintenance you find any new error, please write to technical support

Have a nice game!