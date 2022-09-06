 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gran Premio update for 6 September 2022

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 9461248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 9/6/2022 Changelog

  • Fixed issue with car position and rotation not syncing across network
  • Current bug with button in way of view in-game will be fixed within the next 2 hours

Changed files in this update

Depot 1674322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link