Update Build 1.0.0.1

Quick update this morning to add a few desired features. The player feedback has been extremely helpful and I'll continue to take advantage of that to improve the game.
- Added ability to change key inputs
- Increased shrapnel counts on all explosives by 50% (should improve hit chances)
- Added a slight delay to allowing weapons to go ready, preventing incessant firing (minigun, rotary and auto cannons will need to 'reset' prior to firing again)
- Added resolution support for 2560x1440 and 3440x1440 (if you have bugs or issues in these resolutions, please reach out to me! I do not have a 4k monitor or ultra-wide to test these resolutions myself)
- Fixed Bug: UI issues in Infestation causing text to extend beyond the borders its parent box
Changed files in this update