Update Build 1.0.0.1

Quick update this morning to add a few desired features. The player feedback has been extremely helpful and I'll continue to take advantage of that to improve the game.

Added ability to change key inputs

Increased shrapnel counts on all explosives by 50% (should improve hit chances)

Added a slight delay to allowing weapons to go ready, preventing incessant firing (minigun, rotary and auto cannons will need to 'reset' prior to firing again)

Added resolution support for 2560x1440 and 3440x1440 (if you have bugs or issues in these resolutions, please reach out to me! I do not have a 4k monitor or ultra-wide to test these resolutions myself)

Fixed Bug: UI issues in Infestation causing text to extend beyond the borders its parent box