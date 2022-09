Share · View all patches · Build 9461231 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

A new update is now out, which includes the following changes:

Added icon to Level 1, indicating that the player can't move or interact

Fixed timers not stopping once you load a save

Fixed Real Time timer not stopping and saving when you finish the game

Added a new achievement

Please report all the bugs you find!