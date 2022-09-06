 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 6 September 2022

Update 2.33.52 9/6/2022 Graphics update

Share · View all patches · Build 9461230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The water and the trees and the landscape have been updated. You can tune down the settings if the new graphics are too much for your system.

Items will no longer be hidden in the water

