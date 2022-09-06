Hotfix Patch on Sep. 6

Howdy all,
We would like to inform you that this will be the first patch to fix some issues in the new major update. We have another hotfix patch coming later this week, so check out the list of changes below!
Added & Adjustment:
- Added descriptions to openable items
- Adjusted semi-finished products no longer have item effects
- Adjusted the appearance of Grace's freckles
- Adjusted the refresh rate and values of Store gols
- Increased the price of items sold to the shop by 20%
- Increased the Petrified Wood drop rate
- Increased the number of advanced Commission, reducing the situation that advanced Commission are not easy to complete
- Increased the drop rate of Simple Circuits
- Optimized material drop rates in Shipwreck Ruins and added bullets as drop items
- Optimized the behavior of Justice, Unsuur, and Captain when running into the desert in the quest, The Kidnapping
- Turning off the tracking function of some accessible tasks temporarily. This feature may cause icons to appear abnormally.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue in which plants can't be moved in Edit Home mode
- Fixed an issue with mounts following into indoor scenes
- Fixed an issue where the Fang in the quest Cheery Conspiracy was behaving abnormally
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs could not interact after Trudy's return fireside meeting
- Fixed an issue where Catori behaves abnormally in the Sandapalooza
- Fixed an issue where the museum booth had the wrong orientation
- Fixed an issue where buffs would disappear when interacting with scene objects
- Fixed an issue where simply defeating the boss monster in Hazardous Ruins would not unlock the next level
- Fixed an issue with plants and rocks remaining in the upgraded yard
- Fixed an issue where Haru showed up in the Sandrockers Met
- Fixed a freezing issue when loading saves if the builder was playing/dating with NPCs
- Fixed a problem with the spar that could cause the game to freeze during Cheery Conspiracy
- Fixed incorrect maximum number of prompts to Experiment per week
- Fixed some issues after completing the quest, Relapse
- Fixed some issues related to the quest Relapse
- Fixed the problem that the Masquerade Ball final step could pass the due
- Fixed the freezing issue when the quests The Kidnapping and The Moonlighter trigger simultaneously
- Fixed the ranch store disappearing issue
- Fixed traps that could cause freezing in the desert cave
Thanks for all your support, if you find any other bugs or have any suggestions, please let us know using the Report a Bug forum on Steam Community, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.
