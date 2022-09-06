Hotfix Patch on Sep. 6

Howdy all,

We would like to inform you that this will be the first patch to fix some issues in the new major update. We have another hotfix patch coming later this week, so check out the list of changes below!

Added & Adjustment:

Added descriptions to openable items

Adjusted semi-finished products no longer have item effects

Adjusted the appearance of Grace's freckles

Adjusted the refresh rate and values of Store gols

Increased the price of items sold to the shop by 20%

Increased the Petrified Wood drop rate

Increased the number of advanced Commission, reducing the situation that advanced Commission are not easy to complete

Increased the drop rate of Simple Circuits

Optimized material drop rates in Shipwreck Ruins and added bullets as drop items

Optimized the behavior of Justice, Unsuur, and Captain when running into the desert in the quest, The Kidnapping

Turning off the tracking function of some accessible tasks temporarily. This feature may cause icons to appear abnormally.

Fixed:

Fixed an issue in which plants can't be moved in Edit Home mode

Fixed an issue with mounts following into indoor scenes

Fixed an issue where the Fang in the quest Cheery Conspiracy was behaving abnormally

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could not interact after Trudy's return fireside meeting

Fixed an issue where Catori behaves abnormally in the Sandapalooza

Fixed an issue where the museum booth had the wrong orientation

Fixed an issue where buffs would disappear when interacting with scene objects

Fixed an issue where simply defeating the boss monster in Hazardous Ruins would not unlock the next level

Fixed an issue with plants and rocks remaining in the upgraded yard

Fixed an issue where Haru showed up in the Sandrockers Met

Fixed a freezing issue when loading saves if the builder was playing/dating with NPCs

Fixed a problem with the spar that could cause the game to freeze during Cheery Conspiracy

Fixed incorrect maximum number of prompts to Experiment per week

Fixed some issues after completing the quest, Relapse

Fixed some issues related to the quest Relapse

Fixed the problem that the Masquerade Ball final step could pass the due

Fixed the freezing issue when the quests The Kidnapping and The Moonlighter trigger simultaneously

Fixed the ranch store disappearing issue

Fixed traps that could cause freezing in the desert cave

