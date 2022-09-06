Update - 09/06/2022

Hello everyone!
- Stabilization of the movement update system (ships, characters, oceans) in order to avoid that the speed of the processors alter the speed of the game
Have a nice day or evening
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
Have a nice day or evening
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update