 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A pirate quartermaster update for 6 September 2022

Update - 09/06/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9461102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Hello everyone!

  • Stabilization of the movement update system (ships, characters, oceans) in order to avoid that the speed of the processors alter the speed of the game

Have a nice day or evening​

Changed files in this update

Depot 1112582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link