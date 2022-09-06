 Skip to content

Super Weapon Master update for 6 September 2022

20220906 Fix BUG Ver2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the hunter character was selected but other characters actually appeared
Fixed a bug where characters would be bounced over long distances in some cases

