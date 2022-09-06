Fixed a bug where the hunter character was selected but other characters actually appeared
Fixed a bug where characters would be bounced over long distances in some cases
Super Weapon Master update for 6 September 2022
20220906 Fix BUG Ver2
Fixed a bug where the hunter character was selected but other characters actually appeared
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update