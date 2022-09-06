The game was refactored, the UI was redeveloped, and the values were reset.
You can hang up to generate fragments and beat monsters to clear 30 waves.
It has been completely changed, and it is more interesting than before.
Fantasy Adventure update for 6 September 2022
Changed files in this update