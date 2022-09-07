"SUPER UFO FIGHTER" v1.0.1b update!

Thank you for playing "SUPER UFO FIGHTER".

We have updated to v1.0.1b on 9/7.

The version number in the game has not changed from "v1.0.1".

How to check for the update

①Right-click "SUPER UFO FIGHTER" from the Steam library and select "Properties".

②Check the Build ID from "Update" in the properties.

③If the Build ID is "9460930", this update has been applied.

The contents of the update are as follows.

◆Online

・The display filter is now applied when an inappropriate word is included in a name.

◆Campaign

・Fixed typos and omissions.

◆Museum

・Fixed a problem with Collection quantity in "Lab Coat", "Hachiko Statue", "Hercules Beetle", and "Golden Shuttle". The number of these objects you have already collected will be reset. Please be aware of this.

・The descriptions of some objects have been corrected.

◆Endless

・Fixed a problem in which "Music Room" was not unlocked when certain conditions were met. The "Music Room" will be unlocked when the game is launched for users who have already achieved the specified conditions.

・The condition to unlock "Music Room" has been changed from "11 wins in battle" to "10 wins in battle".

◆Others

・The display resolution has been changed when the game is launched for the first time.

We will fix the same issues that have been confirmed for the Switch version at a later date.

Thank you for your continued support of "SUPER UFO FIGHTER"