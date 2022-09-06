 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Girlfriend update for 6 September 2022

The new version is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9460878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some bugs.
-Optimized the lighting, if the character of Steam workshop looks dark, you can adjust the light intensity, now the light intensity will be adjusted to get better and softer lighting, looks more pleasing to the eye.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link