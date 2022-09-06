-Fixed some bugs.
-Optimized the lighting, if the character of Steam workshop looks dark, you can adjust the light intensity, now the light intensity will be adjusted to get better and softer lighting, looks more pleasing to the eye.
Desktop Girlfriend update for 6 September 2022
The new version is now available
